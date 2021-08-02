John Milton Paden, 86, of Hillsboro, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 9:37 a.m. at his residence. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL. Burial will be held at St Agnes Cemetery in Hillsboro, IL. Rev. Matt Ferguson, Pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro, IL will officiate. Military rites will be accorded by Department of Defense and American Legion Post #425 at St. Agnes Cemetery in Hillsboro, IL.

Mr. Paden was born on August 22, 1934 in Hillsboro, IL to the late Albert “Bert” and Pansy (Myers) Paden. He was a Hillsboro High School Graduate, Class of 1952 and went on to attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale 1956, where he received his Bachelors in Agriculture. Mr. Paden married Patty Chaudoin on June 16, 1962 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Hillsboro, IL. He worked as a soil conservationist and farmer as well as the National Guard. He attended OCS Training for the Army, and also served for 34 ½ years for the National Guard, retiring as a Brigadier General. Mr. Paden was a member of the Hillsboro Presbyterian Church; Hillsboro Moose Lodge; Federal and State National Guard Organizations; Litchfield American Legion; National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association; Farm Bureau; Veterans Affairs Memorial Committee. He loved to hunt and trap shoot; he also enjoyed reading and working. He also loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He had lived in Hillsboro, IL his entire life.

Along with his wife, Patty Paden of Hillsboro, IL, Mr. Paden is survived by his children, Tracy (husband, Lonnie) Bruce of Hillsboro, IL and Scott (wife, Stephanie) Paden of Hillsboro, IL; six grandchildren, Chelsey (husband, Ross) Lamm, Becca Bruce, Gianna (husband, David) Weyers, Drew Paden, Nick Bruce, and Drake Paden; and one great grandchild, Kellen Lamm. Mr. Paden was preceded in death by his parents, Albert “Bert” and Pansy (Myers) Paden; as well as his brothers and sister, Carl Paden, Glenn Paden, and Bonnie J. Van Meter.

Memorials may be given to the Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro, IL, Montgomery County Cancer Association, and McCord’s Cemetery.