Kathryn D. Brandt, age 86 of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away on August 30, 2021. Kathy was born in Ironton, MO, on April 22nd, 1935, to the late John Childers and Elsie Bowling (Charlton).

Kathy enjoyed being on the go and traveling. She found joy through singing and dancing, and she loved to play bingo. Kathy also took up flower arranging in her spare time.

Kathy’s survivors include her children, Gayla Maxfield of Smiths Grove, KY, and Deena Focht of Bowling Green, KY; her grandchildren, Chris (Amber) Maxfield, Max Maxfield, Stephanie Maxfield, Mychal Maxfield, and Brittany Anderson; five great grandchildren; and her siblings, Sharon (Johnny) Lappe and John “Sonny” Childers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Art Brandt; her daughter, Kolynn Grillion; and a son-in-law, Donald Maxfield.

Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. A graveside service will follow at Beckemeyer City Cemetery in Beckemeyer, IL.

Condolence cards and memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.