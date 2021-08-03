Leo B. Beckmann, age 90, of Carlyle passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. He was born in Bartelso, Illinois on June 29, 1931 the son of Fred and Elizabeth (Wessel) Beckmann. He married Leona Mueller at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso on June 30, 1954, and she proceeded him in death on July 28, 2018.

He is survived by seven children: Roger (Trish) Beckmann, Brenda (Roy) Paulsmeyer, Carol Beckmann all of Hoffman, Steve (Julie) Beckmann of Carlyle, Ralph (Donna) Beckmann of Carlyle, Karl (Doug Black) Beckmann of St. Louis, and Kimberley Beckmann-Beer of Carlyle; fifteen grandchildren: Brad Beckmann, Ben Beckmann, Nicole Holle, Seth Beckmann, Jessie York, Ryan Paulsmeyer, Brooke Paulsmaeyer, Brianne Paulsmeyer, Dallas Freels, Jenny Carpenter, Jill Beckmann, Jacob Beckmann, Courtney Buss, Connor Toennies, and Carsen Beer; nine great grandchildren; siblings: Johanna Diekemper, Alfred (Helen) Beckmann, Helen Heiderreich, and Blanche Brueggemann; sister-in-law: Burnette Beckmann and Marilyn Beckmann.

In addition to his wife Leona, he was preceded in death by his mother and father, his grandson, Brian Beckmann; granddaughter, Andrea Paulsmeyer; siblings: Paul (Virginia) Beckmann, Alois (Margie) Beckmann, Dominick Beckmann and Jerry Beckmann; his in-laws: Paul (Theresa) Mueller, Joe (Mary) Mueller, Marcel (Loretta) Mueller, Sister Mary Agnes Mueller ASC, John (Mary) Mueller, Leonard Mueller, Rose (Fred) Kreke and Sister Mary Ann Mueller, ASC.

Leo was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle. He was also a member of the Beckemeyer American Legion and the Carlyle VFW. One of 11 original owners of the “Post Oak Club” that was established in 1961 in Bartelso, as well as a member of the NRA. He was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his country in the Korean War.

Leo was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and spending time with his family. He worked as a diesel mechanic for over 50 years and was a lifelong farmer. He was a hardworking man and enjoyed life. Leo loved his children and grandchildren and enjoyed family gatherings.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 11, 2021 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck officiating. Private interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Memorials made in memory of Leo are suggested to Carlyle VFW, Beckemeyer American Legion, Clinton County Honor Guard, or the NRA and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.