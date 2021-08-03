Linda Jo Huffman, age 73 of Boone, NC, died Friday, July 31, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 07, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL .

Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 07, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

The service will be streamed live at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/5894426115

Born in Highland, IL, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Lenore Frey nee Matter. Linda moved from Highland, IL to Minneapolis, MN at age 18 before marrying Louis Huffman in 1966. The couple lived in AR and SC before settling in Statesville, NC in 1976, where they raised their children and lived until 2018. A caregiver at heart, Linda often volunteered to assist with school events when her children were young. She was active with Forest Park Presbyterian Church, and formed lasting relationships with the church family that greatly influenced her life. Additionally, Linda devoted time to organizations including Meals on Wheels, Hospice, and Fifth Street Ministries. She also cherished her time with the Open Door Clinic. Linda’s dedication to volunteering left a lasting impression on both her children and the organizations that she served. She also cared for her Mom and best friend, Lenore, during her final years. Linda had a wry sense of humor and would go the extra mile to make her loved ones smile. She once greeted Anna at the airport on a return trip from Australia wearing a full kangaroo suit and wielding a sign that said “My Joey Is Home!” Her jokes were often more subtle, and if you leaned in to catch the nuance you’d be rewarded with a belly laugh. Traveling was a passion for Linda. She planned family trips in the early years with her children to the beaches and mountains of NC. As Brian and Anna grew, she took them on numerous trips to NYC. They skipped the usual tourist stops, with Linda leading them to obscure plays, museums, and restaurants off the beaten path. She shared many adventures with friends and family, typically choosing unique destinations (like two trips to the Amazon jungle). She was the perfect companion for a cross-country road trip. When Anna moved from NC to ID in a packed car with a giant dog, and when Brian joined the Navy and was stationed in London, they had a wonderful time seeing the sights together. Linda was a problem solver, calm under pressure, and helpful in a crisis. She was tenacious when she felt strongly about something. She didn’t’t mind getting dirty, and enjoyed working side-by-side with Louis gardening and clearing brush on their farm in Cool Spring, and later on their farm in Lenoir. Linda adored being a Grandma. She put a lot of love into holiday projects for her grandchildren, and brought them sugary treats at every opportunity. She was silly, and they made each other laugh until they were rolling. Linda shared her stories of traveling and her love of music with them. She was their biggest fan when they played music. Despite profound losses in recent years, Linda found the positive aspects of many changes through the support and love of friends and family. While her family and friends are sad that Linda, Mom, Sister, Grandma, and Aunt Lindy, is no longer with them in physical form, all are left with happy memories and lots of laughter for having shared so many happy memories with her. Her kind heart and sharp wit will be missed.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Anna (John) Winger, Statesville, NC

Grandchild – Olivia “Liv” Winger

Grandchild – Louie Winger

Grandchild – Lyle Winger

Brother – Willie (Pat) Frey, Highland, IL

Brother – J.R. (Vickie) Frey, Lake Worth, FL

Sister In-Law – Linda (Joe) D’Angelo

Sister In-Law – Diane Smith

Sister In-Law – Ruth Huffman

Sister In-Law – Alice (Mark) Mullen, Freeburg, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Several

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Ralph G. Frey – Died 11/18/2004

Mother – Lenore L. Frey, nee Matter – Died 2/27/2014

Husband – Louis J. Huffman – Died 10/23/2018

Son – Brian Huffman – Died 3/11/2014

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Area Community Foundation.