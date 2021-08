Lloyd Jernigan, age 87 of Smithboro, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

Private funeral services are being held at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are asked to be made to the family. A full obituary and to leave the family a condolence are available online www.donnellwiegand.com