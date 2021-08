Marjorie Robertson, age 80 of Carlyle, died at her home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. A memorial service will take place at 2:00 P.M. The memorial service will only be accessible via Zoom, and the link can be found at Ms. Robertson’s memorial page on Zieren Funeral Home’s website.

