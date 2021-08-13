Michelle R. Genteman, 55, of Highland, IL, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her home.

Her daughter, Olivia, brought her great joy and was the focus of Michelle’s tremendous capacity to love and nurture.

Michelle shared this abundant gift in her professional life as a school psychologist. She was employed by the East St. Louis District 189 using her advanced studies in psychology from SIUE to help children.

Michelle had a great passion for gardening and decorating; rewarded for her efforts with the Yard-of-the-Month Award in August 2020.

Michelle loved to hike and travel, visit with friends, and listen to music. Her amazing smile was the first clue of the tremendously warm and loving soul she had.

Michelle is survived by her daughter, Olivia Genteman, Highland, IL.

Memorials may be made to Olivia Genteman.

Visitation: Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

