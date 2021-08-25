Orland “Ski” Skibinski passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon on August 25, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born on December 13, 1942, the son of Simeon and Thelma (Sanders) Skibinski.

Orland is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Nottmeyer and husband Gale; his sister Frances Ruth; and his grandkids, great-grandkids, and many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by a sister and three brothers.

Ski will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Per his wishes, there will be no funeral services held.

Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle is serving the Skibinski family.