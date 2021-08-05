Pamela C. Zika, age 68 of Maryland Heights, MO, died Wednesday, August 04, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO.

She was born on Tuesday, May 26, 1953, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Charles and Catherine (nee Long) Zika.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Maryland Heights, MO.

Born in Highland, grew up in Marine, and graduated from Triad High School, Troy, IL in 1972. She graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing, earning a bachelor degree in nursing. She worked 44 and half years at St. John’s Mercy Hospital, St. Louis, MO. She retired in 2018. She had been a floor nurse, supervisor and taught at St. John’s Nursing School. She loved to travel, travelled to Ireland, Alaska, Hawaii and many other western states. She was a Kansas City Chiefs and Rams football fan.. She enjoyed watching Brent Wuebbels play football, card games and dominoes and visiting casinos.

Survivors include:

Brother – Michael A. (Cordelin “Corky”) Zika, Highland, IL

Niece – Brea R. (Jeff) Rosson, Shiloh, IL

Nephew – Lonnie D. (Fiancee Angelia Winslow) Frey, Highland, IL

Niece – Mary A. (Jason W.) Wuebbels, Highland, IL

Nephew In-Law – Thomas W. Egbert, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Charles Robert Zika, Jr. – Died 8/24/1972

Mother – Catherine Ann Zika, nee Long – Died 9/28/1986

Niece – NicCole M. Egbert – Died 5/09/2017.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father Piotr Kosk, Parochial Vicar, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Masses.