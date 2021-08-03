Randall J. Marcoot, age 74 of Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, passed away Monday evening, June 21, 2021 at his home.

Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, August 7th, 2021 at 2:00pm in Duncan Cemetery. There will be a gathering of friends at Duncan Cemetery at 1:00pm until the ceremony begins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Randall to the Prostate Cancer Foundation through Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak, Greenville, Illinois.

Randall Jay, the son of Donald Marcoot and Lilly McClaren Marcoot, was born October 31st, 1946 in Charleston, Illinois. The family relocated to Des Moines, Iowa, where he graduated from Roosevelt High School and went on to get his BA and MBA from the University of Iowa. He was a passionate fan and supporter of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Randall and Roberta Zibilich were married on August 31, 1968, Roberta passed away in 1981. He spent the vast majority of his working career with Growmark, Incorporated at various locations in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Toronto, Canada. Retirement provided the opportunity for Randall to enjoy playing golf, socializing with his friends, building his home in Fairfield Glade, Tennessee and spending time with his family.

Surviving include a son Ross (Leticia) and granddaughters Raquel, Raeanne and Lucy of Sandy Springs, Georgia and sister Carol (Bob) of Ankeny, Iowa. Randall is preceded in death by his parents.

