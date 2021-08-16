Robert Clay Watts, Sr. & Carmen Jean Watts

Robert Clay Watts, Sr., age 79, passed away on August 5th, 2021. Carmen Jean Watts, age 80, passed away on August 10th, 2021. Robert was born January 10, 1942, a son of John Watts and Lena (Sadler) Kovarik. Carmen was born December 10th, 1940, a daughter of Charles Ozment and Martha (Tate) Gregory. Robert and Carmen were married on December 15, 1961, and enjoyed 59 years of marriage before passing away 5 days apart.

Bob retired from H.M.G. Engineers in Carlyle, and he enjoyed fishing and old cars. Carmen enjoyed working crafts, especially quilting, crocheting, and painting. She retired as a state inspector with the State of Illinois. At one time, they owned and operated the Ritz Theater in Carlyle. More than all, Bob and Carmen enjoyed spending time with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Survivors include their children, Robert Watts and wife Karen of Breese, Illinois and Wendy Miller and husband Larry of Monticello, Mississippi; their grandchildren, Meagen Scheitlin (Devin) of Carlyle, Andrew Watts (Hope) of Carlyle, Jessica Watts (special friend Ryan Kennedy) of Breese, David Miller of Monticello, and Kiersten Miller (special friend Ian Wirth and his daughter Faye) of Diberville, Mississippi; and their great grandchildren, Payton, Kaylie, Katelyn, and Landon Scheitlin. Robert and Carmen are also survived by Robert’s sister, Diana Collins of Troy; Carmen’s sister, Barbara (Howard) Haskell of Florida; and their nieces and nephews.

Robert and Carmen were preceded in death by both of their parents; Bob’s sister, Norita Allen, and Bob’s brother-in-law, Rodney “Rocky” Collins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Watts are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.