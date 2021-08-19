Rose Marie “Rosie” Strake, nee Siegman, age 73, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

She was born May 15, 1948 in Breese, a daughter of the late John and Rose, nee Macke, Siegman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant grandson, Cody Sidwell; sister, Rita Siegman; brother, Paul Siegman; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Virginia, nee Wolters, Strake; and brother-in-law Norman Brown.

Rosie is survived by her husband, Daniel Strake, of Breese, whom she married on September 18, 1965 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese; daughters, Lisa (Keith) Netemeyer of Germantown and Rita (Rob) Sidwell of St. Rose; grandchildren, Amanda Kuhl, Brittany (Jerod) Sussen, Brandon (friend Bree Heckenkemper) Kuhl, Trent Sidwell, and Ava Sidwell; great-granddaughter, Madilyn Rose Sussen; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty Smith of Breese, Judy Brown of Beckemeyer, and Dennis “Bucky” (Doris) Strake of Breese; and nieces and nephews.

Rosie was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. She worked at Tom’s Cleaner’s and was the assistant manager at the Dollar General in Breese where she enjoyed greeting the customers and helping people find what they needed. Rosie was a homemaker in the truest sense of the word; her days were spent taking care of her family, canning vegetables from the garden, and cleaning and freezing peaches from the peach trees. She always had a dessert on the counter and enjoyed cooking big meals for her family. Some of her specialties were chicken and dumplings, meatloaf and bread pudding. She took a lot of pride in keeping a clean house, where she was always scrubbing, washing, wiping down or polishing something. Rosie enjoyed bowling on many leagues at V&H throughout her life. She enjoyed quilting and made baby quilts for each one of her grandkids and her great granddaughter, decorating her home for each holiday even if it was just a simple window cling, playing cards especially 5 Crowns, shopping and gambling at the various casinos with her two dear friends, Carole and Lee. She was a very proud grandma and could often be seen wearing a “grandma” t-shirt or sweatshirt of some sort.

Once she was diagnosed with lung cancer and peri neoplastic syndrome, she underwent chemo and radiation with the strongest of faith. She enjoyed watching old television shows on TV Land and even found some new favorites to watch on Netflix, watching the hummingbirds drink from the feeders, and liked doing Sudoku puzzles. She started stitching again, making various items for everyone in her family.

The last bit of wisdom she was able to share was teaching her youngest granddaughter Ava how to sew on buttons. Rosie enjoyed her many visits from all her family members, liked to look at pictures and videos on our phones to see what everyone was up to, and especially treasured her window visits with her great granddaughter Madilyn, where she would watch her play outside and splash in the water fountain. Rosie was loved and will be missed dearly.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, August 20, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, or other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be received at the funeral home or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.