Ruth Ann Langhauser, nee Mondt, age 80, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Cedarhurst of Breese.

She was born December 10, 1940 in Breese, a daughter of the late Edward and Sophia, nee Renschen, Mondt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Andrew Mondt; father-in-law and motherin-law, Leo and Gertrude, nee Kampwerth, Langhauser; and brothers-in-law Leon Langhauser, Mark Langhauser, and Dwight Langhauser.

Ruth Ann is survived by her husband, Ralph Langhauser of Breese, whom she married on June 12, 1963 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston; daughter, Rochelle (Brad) Halstead of Breese; grandchildren, Alecia (Agustin Beshku) Halstead of Chicago and Trent (Larissa) Halstead of Breese; great-grandchildren, Remi and Bodi Beshku, and Huxton Halstead; siblings Julie (Tom) Holtmann of Breese, Jerry (Ann) Mondt of Aviston, and Eddie (JoAnn) Mondt of Kansas City, MO; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Barb (R. Joe) Richter of Breese, Gigi Langhauser of Decatur, and Joseph (Sylvia) Langhauser of Germantown.

Ruth Ann retired as the purchasing department secretary at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Breese as well as serving as sacristan and Eucharistic Minister, Padre Pio prayer group, HSHS St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary, Newman Center Auxiliary Officer in Carbondale where she received the “Woman of the Year” award, Breese Historical Society, Clinton County Homemaker Extension, and former 4-H leader. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, her 40+ year card club, and love spending time with her grandchildren and all children.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 11:00 to 2:00 p.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, or other gifts, memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association – Greater St. Louis Chapter or to the wishes of the family and will be received at the church or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.