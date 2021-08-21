Sheila J. Weber, age 69 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at her home in Highland, IL.

She was born on Saturday, June 14, 1952, in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Hugo and Dolores (nee DeForest) Weber.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, the Choir and the Cursillo Group.

Sheila was born in Mattoon, IL and lived in Mattoon and then in Highland, IL. A graduate of St. Paul High School, she earned a degree in Business from SIU-E and worked in the corporate office of Dillards Department Store. Sheila returned to SIU-E to earn a Degree in Special Education. She worked at Sylvan Learning Center as a tutor. Later, she worked at McDonald’s Restaurant in Breese, IL and then at the St. Paul Church Rectory. Later in life, she joined the Franciscan Association of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis and their Prayer Group. Sheila was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, sang with the Choir and participated in the Cursillo Group. Sheila dearly loved her pets. She especially loved to spend time with her family as she watched the little ones become young adults.

Survivors include:

Loving Cousins

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Hugo C. “Hooks” Weber – Died 04/14/1985

Mother – Dolores D Weber (nee DeForest) – Died 6/24/1994

and Loving Cousins.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Face masks are required in the funeral home during the visitation and Funeral Mass.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Metro East Humane Society.