Steven Duane Hoxsey, 62, of Donnellson, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at his residence.

Steve was born May 28, 1959 in Highland, the son of Mildred Kay File and Robert Lee Hoxsey. He graduated from Hillsboro High School with the Class of 1977, and went on to proudly serve our country in the United States Army. Upon his honorable discharge, Steve worked for Continental and Eastern Airlines in Houston, TX, before moving to Ft. Lauderdale, FL where he was employed by Broward County Transit for 17 years. He then transferred to Bond County Transit where he served as manager until his retirement two weeks ago.

Steve loved his job, the people he worked with, and most of all the citizens of Bond County that he helped. He was an avid flower gardener and caretaker of plants. Steve also loved animals and listening to music.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Robert Keith Hoxsey; and sister, Tamara Kay Marberry.

Steve is survived by his mother, M. Kay (File) Smith of St. Genevieve, MO; brother, Jim (wife, Susan) Hoxsey of Donnellson; nieces, Bobbie Ann Wells, Megan (husband, Wesley) Bobbitt, Sheena (husband, Jake) Murphy, and Becky (fiancé, Joe) Edwards ; nephew, Nathan Guzman and Philip (wife, Kara) Edwards; great nieces, Morgan Wells, Ember Murphy, Jayden Murphy, and Shore Edwards; great nephews, Christopher Wells, Shoal Edwards, and Ripson Gasper; lifelong friends, Kelly Starnes of Coffeen, and Donna Hanes of Columbia, IN; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Steve will be cremated, and memorial services will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be held at Union Grove Cemetery in Ayers.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Bond County Humane Society, 2510 S. Elm Street, Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento with ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.