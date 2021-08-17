Toby L. DeLuca, 45, of Highland, IL, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Toby was born November 9, 1975, to Robert and Christie (nee Featherston) Stephens, in Granite City, IL. She married John DeLuca, on March 15, 1997, at Good Shephard Lutheran Church, in Collinsville, IL.

She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, in Highland, IL.; where she also enjoyed working and helping wherever she could.

Toby spread God’s love everywhere she went. She was a great wife, mother, and daughter. She wore her heart on her sleeve and put everyone else ahead of herself. One of Toby’s favorite things to do was to donate blood, believing all the good that came from that one charitable act. In her memory, the family asks, that you consider being a blood donor.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Stephens.

Toby is survived by her husband, John DeLuca, Highland, IL; mother, Christie (Joseph) Cange, Worden, IL; children, Alison DeLuca, Kylee DeLuca and Ashlen DeLuca, all of Highland, IL; brother, Jason (Marni) Stephens, Rochester, NY; niece, Liliana Stephens.

Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, Highland, IL.

Memorial Visitation: Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL and Friday, August 20, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at Hope Lutheran Church, Highland, IL.

Memorial Service: Friday, August 20, 2021, 11:00 am, Hope Lutheran Church, Highland, IL

Clergy: Rev. Scott Busacker, Pastor

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL