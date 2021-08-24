Todd Robertson of Greenville IL passed away at his home Sunday Aug 22 after a long courageous battle with cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife and daughters, many beloved grandchildren, and a brother and sister.

It is beautiful to note that Todd learned the love of a merciful, forgiving, heavenly Father. Surrounded by family, he went peaceably to Heaven with great anticipation and a healed heart.

Todd was always passionate about his time in the Navy. He had lots of stories of his eight exciting years as a Navy submariner.

His love of watches, sunglasses, flashlights, cars, and… shoes (despite only having one leg) have been the source of great family amusement.

He was originally from Champaign Urbana.

A memorial Service will be held at The Bridge Thursday 8/26 4-6