Tyler R. T. Barr, age 30 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Highland, IL.

He was born on Thursday, May 09, 1991, in Alton, IL, the son of Ronald and Michelle (nee Haley) Barr.

Born at Alton, IL; grew up in Highland and graduated from Highland High School in 2010. He worked as a roofer and in general construction. He loved skateboarding, camping and canoeing. He would do anything for anyone. He had a big heart. He was passionate about social justice.

Survivors include:

Parents – Ronald L. & Michelle R. (nee Haley) Barr, Highland, IL

Brother – Cody R. Barr, Springfield, IL

Paternal Grandparents – Raymond & Carol Barr, Highland, IL

Maternal Grandmother – Maribeth Rogers, Breese, IL

Maternal Step Grandfather – Calvin Rogers, Breese, IL

Maternal Grandfather – John (Friend-Lindsey Godfree) Haley, Phoenix, AZ

Aunt – Lisa Barr, Collinsville, IL

Uncle – Bill Haley, Albers, IL

Uncle – Kyle Haley, Highland, IL

Cousins – Numerous

Girl Friend – Abigail H. Timmons, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Aunt – Rene Portell.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.