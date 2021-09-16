Alan G. Libbra, age 70 of rural Alhambra, IL, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

He was born on Friday, August 10, 1951 in Litchfield, IL.

He was the son of Americo “Mack” and Elaine (Philippe) Libbra.

He was married to Janice K. Lesicko on April 12, 1975 at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Staunton, IL.

Alan was a graduate of Livingston High School, He received his Bachelors Degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Illinois. “Alan was a Farmer, managing Libbra Farms for most of his life. His family had a dairy operation and later they had a livestock operation. Alan was a member and former chairman of the board for Southwestern Electric Cooperative, a Trustee for the Olive Township. He was active with Illinois Public Action, Farmers Union, Farm Alliance, several dairymen’s organizations and other political organizations fighting for change…Alan was a Democrat.

Alan is survived by his wife: Janice Libbra of rural Alhambra, IL; 2 Children: Jennifer Ostrom, her husband Nels of rural Worden, IL; and Curt Libbra, his wife Jennifer of rural Collinsville, IL. 2 Grandchildren: George Ostrom and Katherine Ostrom. 1 Sister: Joyce Oltmann, her husband Vic of rural New Douglas, IL. Their 2 children: nephew Mike Oltmann and niece Leslie Oltmann. Aunt: Dorothy Tsupros. Uncle: Richard Philippe. Sister-in-law: Shirley DalPozzo, her husband Joe. Their 2 Children: Angie Buhr, her husband Kyle & Family and Mike DalPozzo, his wife Jill & Family. Elaine Graiff, wife of the late Dr. Ronald Graiff; along with other cousins.

He was preceded in death by his: Parents: Mack and Elaine Libbra.

Alan was very serious about the Pandemic, Coronavirus, Covid-19, and its Variant and continued to take all recommended precautions in regards to the virus. Even though Alan never had the virus it was his wishes and that of his family for the safety of all that a “Drive Thru” Visitation for Alan Libbra be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Libbra Farms located at 11217 Libbra Road, New Douglas IL 62074.

A Eulogy Service for Alan Libbra will be continuously simulcast on radio during the “Drive Thru” on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

A public burial for Alan Libbra will be held at 2:00 PM in the Sacred Heart Cemetery located at 8189 Alhambra Road , New Douglas, IL 62074 which is west of Libbra Farms following his “Drive Thru” Visitation.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Alan Libbra can be made to the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Spangle Cemetery, the Southwestern Electric Scholarship Fund, or to the Staunton FFA (Future Farmers of America).

Please have your memorial contribution ready for the “Drive Thru”. We Thank you.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for Alan Libbra and his Family.