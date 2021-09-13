Ann Therion, age 79, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

She was born May 8, 1942 in Indianapolis, IN, a daughter of the late Ulysses and Merle, nee Cossel, Webb.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Therion, whom she married April 27, 1963 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton and who died March 15, 2009; brothers, Carl Pillers and Phillip Pillers; and brothers-in-law, Doug Strong, Michael Therion, and Patrick Therion.

Surviving are her children, Brett (Kecia) Therion of Trenton, Joseph Bart Therion of Trenton, Brian Willard Therion of O’Fallon, MO, Brent Therion of Trenton, and Brant (Pam) Therion of Okawville; grandchildren, Stephanie Renth, Shane Therion, Brittany Therion, Tyler Therion, Samantha Therion, and Brandon Therion; great-grandchildren, Jace and Emmalynn Renth, Calvin Young, and Kinley Therion; siblings, Layla Strong of Callao, MO and Russell (Patty) Pillers of Bevier, MO; and nieces and nephews.

Ann was formerly employed by the Clinton County Sheriff Department as a 911 dispatcher and correctional deputy. She was a member of the Trenton Library Board for 40 plus years, Kaskaskia Library Board for 20 plus years, and volunteered at Cahokia Mounds. She enjoyed reading books and newspapers and doing crossword puzzles.

Memorial Service will be Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Rev. Thomas Rankin officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, September 17, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, or other gifts, memorials may be made to Trenton Library or Highland Animal Shelter and will be received at the funeral home or by mail, Moss Funeral Home 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.