Dean F. Munton, 53, of New Port Richey, FL entered eternal rest on September 8, 2021 at Morton Plant Bay Hospital in New Port Richey, FL.

Friends may call from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Assalley-Young Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave, Greenville, IL 62246. Funeral ceremonies will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Doug Munton officiating. Burial will follow the ceremony at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to McKendree Chapel Cemetery.

Dean was born September 11, 1967 in Carbondale, IL, the son of Larry G. and Friederike “Friedl” (Reiter) Munton. He married Luanne Wood, and they were married for over 20 years, later divorced, but remained close friends. Dean spent his remaining years with his beloved fiancee, Joanne Burns.

Dean is survived by his parents, Larry and Friedl Munton of New Port Richey, FL; fiancee, Joanne Burns of New Port Richey, FL; children, Jennifer Blake of Knoxville, TN, Christopher Munton of Geneseo, IL, Brennan Munton of Knoxville, TN, Tyler Wood of Knoxville, TN, and Dakota Wolf of New Port Richey, FL; grandsons, Zaedyn and Oliver; brother, Carl Santiago of Whittier, CA.

Dean was honest to his core, and always willing to lend his hand to someone in need. He had a passion for many hobbies. In his late teens, he learned to fly ultralight airplanes, and he enjoyed flying the 2 ultralights that he owned. When he attended airshows, the other plane owners would often let him fly their planes, because they loved his enthusiasm. Cars were always a large part of his life. Dean loved classic cars and fast cars. He made fixing and building cars his career. Dean earned his ASE certifications, becoming a master mechanic. He attended many races, and on occasion the drivers would let Dean drive their car around the track. He’s ridden motorcycles since he was a teenager, and most recently enjoyed many rides on his Harley Davidson. The ocean and warm weather brought him from Illinois to Florida in 2010. Dean was filled with love for his family and friends. His quick wit and sense of humor kept smiles on everyone around him. Two months before his death, Dean enjoyed visiting with his 2 grandsons, who are now old enough for rides with him on his big lawnmower, that he called “The Tank”.

