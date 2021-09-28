Doris M. Isert, age 96 of Highland, IL, died Monday, September 27, 2021, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, October 08, 1924, in Alhambra, IL, the daughter of George and Hulda (nee Linenfelser) Isert.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL; Charter member and Past President of the Desk and Derrick Club of St. Louis; Past President of the National Association of Women in Federal Service; Missouri Botanical Gardens.

Doris was born on October 8, 1924, near Alhambra, IL; moved south of Highland, IL in 1927. After graduation from Highland High School she moved to St. Louis, MO in 1943. She received a Bachelor’s degree from St. Louis University. She worked for Standard Oil Company, Dow Chemical Company and after 23 years of service with the Federal Government she retired in May of 1985. She returned to Highland in 2015.

Survivors include:

Nephew – James (Bonnie) Stoff, Highland, IL

Niece – Lynn (Floyd) Klaus, Highland, IL

Niece – Lois (Philip) Spies, Old Ripley, IL

Niece – JoAnn Brewer, Cuba, MO.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – George L. Isert

Mother – Hulda C. Isert, nee Linenfelser

Sister – Alma Stoff – Died 7/13/1965

Sister – Irene Linder – Died 2/3/2001.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Missouri Botanical Garden.