Dorothy B. Schroeder, 94, of Germantown, died Friday, September 10, 2021 at Breese Nursing Home. She was born January 27, 1927 in Breese, the daughter of Theodore and Anna, nee Bruns, Hemann. She married Edward J. Schroeder May 4, 1948 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and he preceded her in death March 10, 2011.

She is survived by her children, Henry (Lynda) Schroeder, Daniel (Beverly) Schroeder, Sandra Hustedde, Nancy (Allen) Beckmann, and Randall “Rip” Schroeder all of Germantown, Cynthia (Kevin) Poettker of Highland, and Wanita (Glennon) Gebke of Germantown; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Schroeder; 22 grandchildren, Kevin (friend, Beverly) Schroeder, Michelle (Eric) Holtman, Kimberly (Deron) Haake, Jonathan (Tonia) Schroeder, Christine (Paul) Grantham, Tracy (Patrick “Andy”) Meredith, Travis (friend, Ashley) Schroeder, Michael (fiancée, Amanda) Husmann, Larissa (Trevor) Stone, Tanya Kluemke, Scott Hustedde, Jamie (CJ) Williams, Wanda (Eric) Strate, Amanda (Timothy) Wempe, Joshua (friend, Kimberly) Beckmann, Amelia (Richard)

Mejia, Wesley (Jasmine) Schroeder, Chelsey (Brett) Richter, Lyndsey (fiancé, Garret) Poettker, Catherine Gebke, Maria (fiancé, Austin) Gebke, and Isaac Gebke; 28 great-grandchildren, Cassandra (friend, Rodney) Schroeder, Haley (Jesse) Varel, Jacob (Lydia) Holtman, Sara Holtman, Madison Haake, Kohl Haake, Sydney Grantham, Avery Grantham, Haley Meredith, Jackson Meredith, Kaydence Schroeder, Koltin Schroeder, Sullivan Stone, Adeline Stone, Elsie Stone, Sierra (friend, Blake) Kluemke, Alexander (friend, Hartley) Kluemke, Myah Williams, Dawson Williams, Benjamin Strate, Maribeth Strate, Isabella Wempe, Evan Beckmann, Alaina Beckmann, Aubrey Richter, Macey Richter, Korbin Timmermann, and Finn Marcus; three greatgreat grandchildren, Evie Guthrie, Emma Guthrie, and Blair Rakers; a brother-in-law, Cletus Schroeder; and a sister-in-law, Joanie Schroeder.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Schroeder; a daughter-in-law, Elaine, nee Kuhl, Schroeder; a great-great-grandson, Wyatt Guthrie; a sister, Martha Mete; three brothers, Vincent “Winnie” Hemann, Edward “Peggy” Hemann, and Edwin “Dutch/Dickie” Hemann; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Henry Schroeder, Marie Hemann, Wilhemina “Minnie” Hemann, Theodore Mete, Cornelia “Babe” & Arthur Schomaker, Frances & Oscar Wiecking, Bernard Perr, Laurentine & Henry Koczur, Adeline Schroeder in infancy, Alvina & Henry Heet, Frank & Agnes Schroeder, Alvin & Wilhelmine Schroeder, and Dolores Schroeder.

Mrs. Schroeder was a production worker at Arrow Industries in Breese. She was a member of St. Boniface Parish in Germantown.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Msgr. James Buerster officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown.

Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 and from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Nordike Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com