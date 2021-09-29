Elbert “Elbow” Carl Grindley, 83, of Coffeen, IL passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 4:25 p.m. at his residence. Services are pending.

Mr. Grindley was born on November 6, 1937 in Rural Greenville, Lagrange Township in Bond County, IL to the late Harry W and Ruby Estella (Jenkins) Grindley. He was a 1955 graduate of Coffeen High School in Coffeen, IL. He worked driving a Milk Truck, Custom Bailing, Worked as a mechanic for Litchfield Bituminous, and Worked oiling and chipping roads. He married Beverly Doyen on Februray 21, 1959. She survives in Coffeen, IL. He was a member of the Coffeen Lions Club where enjoyed he cooking pancakes for the annual pancake breakfast. He was a member of the City Board for several years and Coffeen Fire Department for 57 years. He coached softball and baseball and he and his wife ran the concession stand at the Coffeen Ball Diamond for many years.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Grindley is survived by his children, Carl Grindley of Ferron, UT and Dawn (husband John) Osborn of Coffeen, IL; five grandchildren, Faith Grindley, Zach Grindley, Afton Grindley, Shawnee Snow, and Gabe Osborn; three great grandchildren, Drayson, Daxton, and Deagan; and his siblings, Mary Tate of Chatham, IL and Russell (wife, Jewell) Grindley of Lindenhurst, IL.

Mr. Grindley is preceded in death by his parents and his brother William Grindley.