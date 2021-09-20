Emma Jean “Toots” Jansen, nee Mueller, age 78, of Breese, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at her home.

She was born April 27, 1943 at home in Germantown, a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Elsie, nee Wiebler, Mueller.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. “Jim” Jansen, whom she married November 25, 1965 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and who died on February 26, 2021; brother, David Mueller; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Theresia, nee Koerkenmeier, Jansen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Robert Wieter, Tony Niemeyer, Ralph Jansen, Robert (Theresa) Jansen, Don Jansen, Dave Jansen, Henrietta (Alphonse) Jansen, Dolores (Norbert) Ripperda, Alice (Chris) Kohrs, Eileen (Louie) Detmer, and Charlie (Gloria) Jansen.

Toots is survived by her sons, Jeff (Tynette) Jansen of Herrin and Kerry (Cindy) Jansen of Breese; grandchildren, Tayler (Peter) Moniz, Jennifer (Mitchell) Sanders, Colton Jansen, Morgan Jansen and Carson Jansen; siblings Lillian Wieter of Breese, Elsie Niemeyer of Breese, Ferd (Janet “Kampy”) Mueller, Jr. of Germantown, and Thomas “Tom” (Pam) Mueller of Germantown; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Victor (Ruth “Babe”) Jansen of Carlyle, Dolores Jansen of Breese, Susan Jansen of St. Louis, and Marilyn Jansen of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Toots was a homemaker and a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. She enjoyed crocheting, camping, bingo, napping, quilting and always had one to donate to the church picnic. Toots was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and never missed a game on T.V. She especially loved her grandkids and was very proud of each and every one of them.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Due to COVID-19, the family is strongly advising everyone to please wear a mask for visitation and mass.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church and will be received at the funeral home or by mail to Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.