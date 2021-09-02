Evelyn T. “Evie” Mensing, age 84, of Germantown, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

She was born October 15, 1936 in Germantown, a daughter of the late Theodore and Cecilia, nee Linnemann, Haar.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Alfred “Alfie” Mensing, whom she married May 6, 1958 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and who died March 31, 1997; siblings,

Edwin “Tracy” Haar, Robert Haar, Lewis Haar, Florence Peters, Delores Bach, and Ted Haar; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Rose, nee Huelsmann, Mensing; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Louise Haar, Mary Haar, Mary Haar, Pete Peters, Al Bach, Paul Santucci, Art Luebbers, Sally Mensing, Florence and Ray Beckmann, Johanna and Leon Beckmann, and Dennis “Red” Mensing.

Surviving are her children, Sharon (Ken) Burke of Gainesville, FL, Lori (Darren) Smith of Iuka, Karen (Ed) Robert of Germantown, and Jeff (Traci) Mensing of Dorchester; grandchildren, Jimmy Burke, Barbara (Anthony) Gaylon, Meyer Mensing, Lucas Smith, and Amber Richardson; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Santucci of Racine, WI and Jane Luebbers of Germantown; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Haar of Breese, Leroy Mensing of Hoffman, and Marie Mensing of Breese; and nieces and nephews.

Evie retired from Southern Farms in Germantown and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She enjoyed camping, playing bingo, was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan, but above all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 9:30-11:15 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, or other gifts, memorials may be made to the Germantown Fire Department or St. Boniface Cemetery and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.