Faith A. Weller, age 78 of Greenville, passed away Sunday evening, September 26, 2021 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center in Greenville.

A private interment will be held. Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice mailed to Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak, Greenville, IL 62246.

Online condolence to the family www.donnellwiegand.com.