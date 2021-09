G. L. Kimball, age 87 of rural Greenville, passed away Thursday evening, September 9, 2021 at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Wait Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to Waite Cemetery or Bond County Humane Society.