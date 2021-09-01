Gerald “Neil” Brown, age 90, of Carlyle, died on Monday, August 30th, 2021, at Carlyle Healthcare Center. Neil was born on July 14, 1931, in Venango, Nebraska, the son of the late Clifford and Lillian Brown. He married his wife, Shirley (Wilkerson), on November 21st, 1964.

Mr. Brown was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served in the Korean War. He was employed as a superintendent at Luhr Bros. in Columbia, IL for 33 years. Neil was a member of the Tamalco Christian Church and a life member of the V.F.W. He cherished his family and enjoyed spending time with them at gatherings and reunions. He loved to hunt and fish in his spare time and.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Shirley Brown of Carlyle; his children, Neila Tieman of South Dakota, Pamela (Leo) Coughman of South Dakota, Michael (Sandra) Brown of Columbia, Illinoia, and Mark (Christina) Brown of Alton, Illinois; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; and his siblings, Jim (Florie) Brown and Sandra (Don) Tuesink.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Kenny, Don, Cliff, and Rick Brown.

A Visitation for Mr. Brown will take place on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, at Zieren Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Zieren Funeral Home. A Graveside service with military honors will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery near Keyesport.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Brown are suggested to the American Cancer Society and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.