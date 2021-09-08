Jeanne Ennen, 95, of Mulberry Grove, passed away at 7:01 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care.

The family will receive guests from 9:00-11:00 a.m., on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Church of Christ, Mulberry Grove, IL. Service will be held at 11:00 am, at the church, with Rev. Randy Whitehead presiding. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing practiced.

In lieu of plants, flowers, and other gifts, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to: Liberty Cemetery, Bond County Hospice, and/or Meals on Wheels.

Jeanne was born November 5, 1925, in Bear Grove Township, Fayette County, IL, the daughter of Clyde and Edna (Eaves) Blankenship. She married Ward D. Wehrle March 7, 1947 in Greenville, IL, and he preceded her in death in 1979. She later married Edward Ennen October 31, 1986, in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death in 2010. Jeanne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She worked for Johnson, Stephen, Shinkle Shoe Factory and P.N. Hirsch Warehouse, both in Vandalia, IL. She was a member of Mulberry Grove Church of Christ and Mulberry Grove Red Hat Society. Jeanne will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; two grandchildren: Kimberly Jo Wehrle and Philip Christopher Wehrle; a brother, Earl Blankenship and a sister, Gladys Dunbar.

Jeanne is survived by her children: Larry Wehrle of Mulberry Grove, IL; Cheryl (Dan) Willis, of Mulberry Grove, IL; and Joni (Ron) Paine, of Litchfield, IL; Stepchildren: Doug Ennen, David (Kay) Ennen, and Vicky (Ron) Jansen.

Grandchildren: Tracy (Roger) Barringer, of Mulberry Grove, IL; Darin (Beth) Willis of Mulberry Grove, IL; Doug Willis, of Mulberry Grove, IL; Jancye (Nathan) Hortenstine, of Ramsey, IL; David (Nina) Willis of Troy, IL; Aaron (Sierra) Paine, of Litchfield, IL; and Jamie (Kent) Michaelis.

Great grandchildren: Kenley (Joseph) Hamel, Jessica (Dustin) Bays, Brandon (Beth) Barringer, Jacob (Kara) Willis, Jack Willis, Gabe Fullington, Lukas Paine, Benjamin Paine, Natalie Hortenstine, Marcus Hortenstine, Clayton Smith, Chloe Smith, Jessiah Hortenstine, Mason Michaelis, Kyleigh Cameron, TJ Cameron, Ryker Cameron, Gracien Cameron, Chad (Renee) Brown, Ashley (Ryan) Johnson, Brooke Weathers, Addy Miller, Brooke Miller.

Great-great grandchildren: Cannon, Cullen, Calla, Noah, Eli, Ember, William, Nora, Bristyl, Beau, Ryder, Aubrey, Piper, Marc, Jarrett, and Charlie.

The family has entrusted Young Funeral Home in Greenville with services.

