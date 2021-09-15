Jennifer Lynn Boshera, age 32, of Centralia, formerly of Aviston passed away in rural Centralia on Monday, September 13, 2021. She was born in Belleville, Illinois on February 6, 1989, the daughter of Mike and Cindy (Strubhart) Ratermann.

In addition to her mother and father she is survived by three children: Brynlee Boshera, Ledah Boshera, and Raylan Mitchell; her sister Heather Ratermann and nephew Tristen Ratermann; special friend David Mitchell; aunts and uncles: Joe (Cari) Strubhart, Jim (Vonnie) Strubhart, Jerry (Sandy) Strubhart and Jeff (Liz) Strubhart, Anita Brandmeyer, Jeannie (Bill) Brendel, Marvin (Nancy) Ratermann, David Ratermann, and Linda Ratermann; grandmother, Marita Strubhart; and many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Arnold and Virginia Ratermann and maternal grandfather, Nicholas Strubhart.

Jennifer worked for the Illinois Department of Human Services. She loved going to the beach, hunting, and listening to music but more than everything she loved her children. They were her pride and joy.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 18 , 2021 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Deacon Charlie Litteken officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Friday, September 17 , 2021 and from 8:00 until 9:30 AM on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Memorials made in memory of Jennifer are suggested to her children’s education fund, please make checks payable to Mike Ratermann. Memorials will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, P.O. Box 157, Aviston, IL 62216.

Online condolence may be made to Jennifer’s family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.