Joyce Carr, nee Wiseman, 74 of Greenville, died on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Ms. Carr was born in East St. Louis on April 27, 1947. She was a homemaker who loved to fish, a beloved mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James L. “Judd” ad Dorothy T. (nee Niederberger) Wiseman; a grandson, Brandon Milligan; her ex-husband, Mike Carr; a brother, Joseph E. Wiseman; sisters, Virginia Earl, Sally Meyer, Helen Wirth, Laura Fitzgerald, and 2 brothers and one sister in infancy; and a great niece, Lori L. Juenger.

She is survived by her children – Theresa Vaughn, Nona Durham (Bruce), Marilyn Durham (Brian), and James Scaggs (Jacque); her grandchildren – Johnny Vaughn, Samantha Vaughn, Rachel Miflin, Daniel Durham, Josh Durham, and Jessica Durham; a brother, James Wiseman; her sisters, Marie Povilat, Evelyn Lee, Dorothy Rodemich, Linda Wiseman, Sandy Busby, and Joan Wiseman; and many nieces and nephews.

No services will be held.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ms. Carr will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.