Karen Louise Rehkemper, age 73 of Highland, IL, died Monday, September 13, 2021, at her residence in Highland, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, July 20, 1948, in Joliet, IL, the daughter of Harry and Marilyn (nee Eib) Overpeck.

On Saturday, July 27, 1968, she married Charles Leo Rehkemper at Joliet, IL, who passed away on Sunday, July 15, 2001.

She was a member of St. James Catholic Church.

Karen grew up in Joliet, IL and was married to Charles in 1968, who passed away in 2001. Their son, Adrian was born in 1969. Karen received her BA at SIU-Edwardsville and completed her doctoral studies at St. Louis University. In 1978, the family moved into their 100-year old farm home; where they began training and raising racking horses. They managed and trained horses at Rehkemper Stables and owned, trained, and showed championship horses in (9) states. Karen had her Master of Science degrees in Spanish, French and Gifted Education. Karen was a World Languages Dept. Chair at Metro Academic and Classical Academy in St. Louis where she headed the Advanced College Credit Program and the National Honor Society. Karen hosted and enjoyed several exchange students. Karen was a travel agent at Travel One in Highland since 1984. They spent their free time traveling; visiting all seven continents. Karen taught water aerobics at the Korte Rec Center, participated at the St. Joseph’s Hospital Senior Renewal Program, and St. Paul Catholic Church’s Cursillo program.

Survivors include:

Son – Adrian J. (Nicole R.) Rehkemper, Wickliffe, KY

Grandson – Ryan C. Rehkemper, Wickliffe, KY

Grandson – Evan D. Rehkemper, Wickliffe, KY

Grandson – Garren J. Rehkemper, Wickliffe, KY

Sister – Susan K. (Paul) Batozech, Channahon, IL

Niece – Carrie M. (Kyle) O’Keefe

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Harry Martin Overpeck

Mother – Marilyn B. Overpeck (nee Eib)

Husband – Charles Leo Rehkemper – Married 7/27/1968 – Died 07/15/2001

Second Husband – Warren G. Mocaby – Married 5/9/2009 – Died 7/28/2016

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 9:00 AM on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Educational Foundation.