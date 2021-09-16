Katherine M. Koch, age 81 of Alhambra, IL, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Saturday, January 13, 1940, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Oscar and Katherine (nee Schiefer) Hess.

On Saturday, August 09, 1958, she married Donald M. Koch.

She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ.

Katherine was born in Highland, IL and she was raised in Pocahontas, IL. After her marriage to Donald, they moved to Alhambra, IL. She was very friendly and never met a stranger. Her hobbies were playing Bingo, shopping, traveling, sewing, baking, making crafts and cooking for others. She was a great supporter for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Kandy L. (Ralph) Buzick, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Randy D. (Tina) Koch, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Lacey B. (Fiance-Timothy Evans) Buzick, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Abby K. (Nick) Thompson, Glen Carbon, IL

Grandchild – Amber N. Koch, Alhambra, IL

Great Grandchild – Leighton B. Buzick

Great Grandchild – Drake N. Schwarz

Great Grandchild – Teagan M. Thompson

Sister – Marian Ester Nelson, Trenton, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Husband – Donald M. Koch – Died 2/21/2011

Father – Oscar J. Hess – Died 7/7/1976

Mother – Katherine M. Hess (nee Schiefer) – Died 8/27/1984

Sister – Shirley Ann Brown Lutz – Died 10/4/1971

Brother – Myron John Hess – Died 1/31/2003.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Private Visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL.

Private Funeral Service will be Monday, September 20, 2021, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL., with Rev. Jeremy R. Wood, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ or Salem Cemetery.