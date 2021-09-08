Kenneth E. “Kenny” Hartlieb Sr., 74, of Jamestown, IL, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at Siteman Cancer Center.

He was born April 29, 1947, to Orville and Louise (nee Kapp) Hartlieb, in Highland, IL. He married Norma Holtmann on November 10, 1974, at Eden UCC in Edwardsville, IL.

Kenny was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Jamestown, IL, and felt his church was his second family.

Kenny was born and raised on the farm and was a 3rd generation farmer on his land. He loved farming and always had a smile on his face. Some of his favorite things was going to auctions, parades and Harvest Days; and he enjoyed playing cards, especially Pinochle and Euchre. Kenny was devoted to his wife, loved his boys, and cherished his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Louise Hartlieb; brother, Maurice Hartlieb; half-brother and sister-in-law, Glenn (Nadine) Hartlieb; sisters and brothers-in-law, Agnes (Raymond) Knebel, Marie (Harold) Reker.

Ken is survived by his wife, Norma Hartlieb, Jamestown, IL; sons, Kenneth E. Hartlieb Jr., Mulberry Grove, IL, Dennis (Annette) Hartlieb, Vandalia, IL, Chad (Lacy) Hartlieb, Jamestown, IL; grandchildren, Alexi, Bryce, Mason, Brody, and Dylan Hartlieb; sister-in-law, Irma Hartlieb; several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center.

Visitation: Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 12:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. James Donahue, Pastor, St. John UCC, Breese, IL and Rev. Jerry Bennett, Pastor, Hookdale UCC.

Interment: Highland City Cemetery, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.