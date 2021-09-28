Lester O. “Mutt” Gentry, age 97 of Alhambra, IL, died Monday, September 27, 2021, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, October 17, 1923, in Marshfield, MO, the son of Richard and Rebecca (nee Huskenson) Gentry.

On, November 15, 1947, he married Marie L. Gentry (nee Frey), who passed away August 18, 1986.

On, June 15, 1988, he married Nadine Gentry (nee Henke), who survives.

He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL, former Consistory Board Member at church; Helvetia Sharpshooters Society.

Born in Marshfield, IL; moved to Illinois in the late 1930’s, Pierron then Alhambra. Graduated from Highland High School in 1943. He worked at Klaustmeier Ford, Alhambra; then for many years at Gehrig Store, Alhambra, repairing and installing milking machines and electrical wash machines and retired in the mid 1980’s. While working at Gerhig’s store he operated a grain and livestock farm. He retired from farming in 1972. He enjoyed Saturday nights dancing at Lindendale Park, bowled in several leagues at High Top Bowl, fishing and hunting (he shot his first turkey in the mid 1980’s). He took many trips to Branson, MO. Eating at the Highland Diner and Maedge’s were very special. He was very active in his church; woodworking and mowing grass were his favorite activities.

Survivors include:

Wife – Nadine Gentry (nee Henke), Alhambra, IL

Daughter – Janelle M. (Mark) Gelly, Highland, IL

Daughter In-Law – Sandra J. Gentry, Marine, IL

Step Son – Lonnie Henke, Moro, IL

Grandchild – Shane W. (Kara) Gentry, Saint Jacob, IL

Grandchild – Brandon W. (Shannon) Gentry, Saint Jacob, IL

Grandchild – Grant A. (Lindsay) Gelly, Atlantic, IA

Grandchild – Garret R. (Lyndsey) Gelly, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Madison M. Gentry, Saint Jacob, IL

Great Grandchild – Grace K. Gentry, Saint Jacob, IL

Great Grandchild – Kailey R. Gentry, Saint Jacob, IL

Great Grandchild – Austin W. Gentry, Saint Jacob, IL

Great Grandchild – Brooklyn G. Gelly, Atlantic, IA

Great Grandchild – Waylon B. Gelly, Atlantic, IA.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Richard Elliot Gentry – Died 4/1/1961

Mother – Rebecca A. Gentry – Died 8/8/1968

1st Wife – Marie Lois Gentry (nee Frey)

Married 11/15/1947 – Died 8/18/1986

Son – Wayne L. Gentry – Died 11/01/2018

Step Son – Rick Henke – Died 01/04/2012

Brother – Milburn V. Gentry

Brother – William Gentry

Sister – Leola Galbrath

Sister – Ella Reckman.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, October 01, 2021, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 01, 2021, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL, with Rev. Jeremy R. Wood, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ or Hitz Memorial Home.