Linda Kay Link, age 79 of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Illinois.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Greenville. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Shriners.