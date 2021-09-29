Lydia M. Bellm, age 94 of Highland, IL, died Monday, September 27, 2021, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

She was born on Saturday, July 23, 1927, in Saint Libory, IL, the daughter of Leo and Katherine (nee Sommers) Buescher.

On Saturday, September 03, 1949, she married Roland W. Bellm at Belleville, Illinois, who passed away on Friday, November 06, 2015.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church; Former Member – Daughters of Isabella; St. Anne Altar Society and the Moose Lodge.

She was born at St. Libory, IL and attended school there. She began working at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Belleville at age 17 years old as a Nurse’s Aid. After marraige she began working at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL. She returned to school and became an Licensed Practical Nurse “LPN”. She worked 40 years at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland. She then worked at Dr. Heineman and Dr. Chaney’s office, later did Home Health Care and then she babysat grandchildren. Her and Rollie travelled the United States, including Alaska and the Caribbean. They enjoyed ballroom dancing every other weekend. She always attended her grandchildren’s sporting and musical events. She enjoyed following the St. Louis Cardinal Baseball team and playing cards with friends.

Survivors include:

Son – Kenneth L. (Significant Other – Beth Vaugh) Bellm, Collinsville, IL

Daughter – Lynn M. (Daniel) Koerkenmeier, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Gina Nickloff, Collinsville, IL

Grandchild – Jason D. (Amy) Koerkenmeier, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jessica L. (Bill) Logsdon, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jacqueline M. (Joshua) McGlone, Honolulu, HI

Great Grandchild – Samantha N. Moss, Collinsville, IL

Great Grandchild – Kyler D. Koerkenmeier, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Kendyl E. Koerkenmeier, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Parker W. Logsdon, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Chad W. McGlone, Honolulu, HI

Great Grandchild – Eli R. McGlone, Honolulu, HI

Great Grandchild – Taylor L. Logsdon, Highland, IL

Sister – “Jackie” Hankins, Chesterfield, MO

Brother – Omer (Marie) Buescher, Baldwin, MO

Sister – Dee Wangrin, Baldwin, MO.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Leo John Buescher

Mother – Katherine W. (nee Sommers) Buescher

Husband – Roland W. Bellm

Daughter – Mary Beth Bellm – Died 10/29/1954 at birth

Brother – Ray Buescher

Brother – Edwin Buescher

Sister – Aurelia Hummert

Sister – Betty Moats.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Monday, October 04, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 04, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Rev. Fr. Piotr Kosk, Parochial Vicar, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.