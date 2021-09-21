Mabel H. Lang, 97, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Meridian Village Nursing Home.

She was born August 7, 1924, to Edgar and Hilda (nee Iberg) Yann in Highland, IL. On June 24, 1949, she married Junior Lang at the E & R Church, in Highland.

Mabel was a member of the Highland EVUCC, VFW Auxiliary, and Illinois Association for Home & Community Education. She was a homemaker and a beautician. As a lifelong resident of Highland, she saw many changes through time. Playing cards and watching the St. Louis Cardinals were some of her favorite pastimes. Most of all, Mabel’s family was her pride and joy, and she loved attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Hilda Yann; husband, Junior Lang; son-in-law, William Full.

Mabel is survived by her daughters, Jo Sundermeyer, Bridgeton, MO., and Jackie Full, Shiloh, IL.; grandchildren, Chad Sundermeyer, and Abbey Sundermeyer; great-grandchildren, Emma, Quin, Madi, & Lily Sundermeyer.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, HACF Robert and Steve Lang Memorial Scholarship Fund, Hospice of Southern Illinois, or charity of the donor’s choice.

Visitation: Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Funeral Service: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Interment: Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL