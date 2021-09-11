Mark A. Schomaker, age 57 of Carlyle, died on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Mr. Schomaker was born in Breese on July 5, 1964, a son of Arthur W. and Cornelia H. (nee Schroeder) Schomaker. Mark married Arlene Tucker on May 27, 2006, and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife Arlene, Mr. Schomaker is survived by his step-children – Jason Tucker and wife JoLynn, Ryan Tucker and wife Huong, Jenny Schneider and husband Matt, and Nathan Tucker and wife Kelsey; his grandchildren – Riley, Violet, and Phoenix Tucker; Dylan, Levi, and Scarlett Tucker; Jon, Grace, and Hope Schneider; Harrison Tucker, and he was expecting the arrival of another grandchild; his siblings – Robert Schomaker, Raymond Schomaker and wife Phyllis, all of Carlyle, Eugene Schomaker and wife Diane, of Germantown, Joseph Schomaker and wife Teresa, Gerard Schomaker and wife Alvina, William Schomaker and wife Nancy, Arthur “Tiny” Schomaker and wife Brenda, and Janice Schrage and fiancé Scott Kuhl, all of Carlyle; his mother-in-law – Doris Reynolds; his in-laws – Gary and Jeanette Reynolds, Daryl and Mary Reynolds, and Darlene Isaacks; aunts and uncles – Cletus Schroeder, Joanie Schroeder, and Dorothy Schroeder, all of Germantown. Mark was also loved by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents – Arthur and Cornelia Schomaker; his father-in-law – Kenneth G. Reynolds; his nephew and godson – Jonathan Schrage, and a nephew – Kenny Becker.

Mark was a dedicated husband, brother, trucker, and farmer. He was adoring of his family and was reciprocally adored. Mark was an over the road truck driver for 40 years, logging many miles with the family trucking business. He was strong, helpful, stubborn, and was meticulous about keeping his Peterbilt truck spotless. Mark was a member of St. Mary’s Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. and on Tuesday morning from 8:00 – 10:30 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Schomaker are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Donations and condolence cards will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.