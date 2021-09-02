Mary B. Becker, age 67 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at her home in Highland, IL.

She was born on Sunday, June 27, 1954, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Harold and Anastasia (nee Straeter) Stoff.

On Friday, August 01, 1986, she married Robert C. Becker at St. Paul Catholic Church-Highland, IL, who survives.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

She was born at Highland, IL; grew up in Highland and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1972. She attended Illinois State University, Normal, IL. She worked at the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod office, St. Louis, MO, until she had children. After rearing her twins she has worked at Wal-Mart, Highland. She was an avid reader of books and on the iPad. She enjoyed time with her granddaughters and celebrating the holidays.

Survivors include:

Husband – Robert C. Becker, Highland, IL

Daughter – Cassandra M. (Daniel) Moore (twin), Saint Louis, MO

Son – Tyler C. Becker (twin), Highland, IL

Grandchild – Madeline M. Moore, Saint Louis, MO

Grandchild – Allison G. Moore, Saint Louis, MO

Brother – Gregory G. (Mindy S.) Stoff, Highland, IL

Sister – Donna K. Stoff, Highland, IL

Sister – Kathleen M. (Kenneth) Klostermann, Highland, IL

Sister – Barbara J. (David) Barton, Highland, IL

Brother – Joseph H. (Fennie) Stoff, Saint Louis, MO

Sister – Linda B. (Dean) Frank, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Harold Joseph Stoff – Died 3/19/2005

Mother – Anastasia M. “Ann” Stoff – Died 3/15/2015.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Celebration of Life will be held – contact the family for information.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church or Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library.