Mike L. Schreiber, age 63, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his home.

He was born January 16, 1958 in Highland, a son of Lucille, nee Carrillon, Schreiber of Pierron and the late Leonard Schreiber.

Mike is survived by his mother; fiancée, Jan, nee Hoh, Luebbers of Breese; children, Kay (James) Williamson of Highland, Raelyn Luebbers, Denver Luebbers, and Jason Grawe all of Breese; grandchildren, Brett, Claire, Henry, and Jack Williamson, Keytin and Harper Grawe; siblings, Don (Carrie) Schreiber of Pierron and Joe (Teresa) Schreiber of Greenville; niece and nephew, Becky (Bri Overbey) Schreiber of Edwardsville and Andy (Alyssa) Schreiber of Highland; great-nephew, Arlo Schreiber; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leroy and Ruth Ann “Tootsie”, nee Wilken, Hoh of Bartelso; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jeff “Snickers” Hoh of Sesser, Beth Busch of Breese, Alan (Melissa) Hoh of Irvington, and Jackie (Darrel) Thole of Aviston; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Jay Schreiber; infant sister, Janet Schreiber; and brother-in-law, Lee Hoh.

Mike formerly worked at Straeter Equipment and Alberternst Equipment in St. Rose, and just recently retired from Midwest Tractor Sales in Breese after many years as the parts manager. He was a member of the Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869 and the Breese Jaycees. Mike enjoyed playing his bass guitar in numerous bands throughout the years, listening to classic rock music, playing euchre, working on lawn mowers, fishing, hunting, frying chicken, rooting on the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues, but above all spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be Friday, October 1, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Fr. Edward Schaefer officiating. Private interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Highland at a later date. Visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 4:00-7:30 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice Illinois or to his grandchildren’s education fund (checks payable to Kay Williamson) and will be received at the funeral home or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230.

