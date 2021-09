Patricia M. “Pat” Cluster, age 84 of Edwardsville, IL, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Sunday, September 12, 1937, in Cairo, IL, the daughter of Robert and Ruby (nee Davis) Betts.

On Sunday, October 24, 1954, she married Roger L. Cluster who survives.

She was a member of Northsmoke Church, Collinsville, IL.

She enjoyed over all her family, also cooking, baking and listening to Christian Music.

Survivors include:

Husband – Roger L. Cluster, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Brenda (Duane) Ohm, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Rhonda (Vince) Allaria, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Gayla (Cody) Kreamalmeyer, Troy, IL

Daughter – Deena (Timm) Evans, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Tammy (Seth) Robinson, Alton, IL

Daughter – Angie (Steve) Miller, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Jason (Megan) Cluster, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchildren – 17

Great Great Grandchildren – 40

Brother – Robert (Maureen) Betts, Jr., Edwardsville, IL

Brother – Marion (Cle) Betts, Lebanon, IL

Brother – Elmo Betts, Missouri,

Sister – Lillie Hamann, Worden, IL

Sister In-Law – Rita Betts.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Robert L. Betts, Sr. – Died 4/12/1997

Mother – Ruby E. Betts (nee Davis) – Died 11/1/2004

Brother – Ronald Betts.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Northsmoke Church in Collinsville, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Northsmoke Church in Collinsville, IL., with Matthew Allaria, officiating.

Interment will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northsmoke Church..