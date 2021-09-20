Richard P. “Rick” Mueller II, age 71 of Pocahontas, IL, died Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his home in Pocahontas, IL.

He was born on Friday, August 11, 1950, in San Antonio, TX, the son of Richard and Vera (nee Dean) Mueller.

On Saturday, August 17, 1974, he married Nancy I. Mueller nee Vaughn at Greenville, IL, who survives.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Highland, IL.

Richard was born in San Antonio, TX. His father was career Air Force. Later the family was transferred to Illinois where he graduated from O’Fallon High School in 1968. Rick then served with the U.S. Army, with duty in Vietnam from 1968 to 1971, and earned the Bronze Star. When he left the military, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Radiology from St. Louis University. At the age of 38, he returned to earn his Bachelor’s in Nursing. Rick worked as a nurse at Anderson Hospital for 6 years, then at Agency Nursing until age 63. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and tending his garden, especially the tomatoes. He liked to watch TV news and to work out at the Korte Rec Center at least 5 times per week.

Survivors include:

Wife – Nancy I. Mueller (nee Vaughn), Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Bridget (Karl) Hyde, Atlanta, GA

Foster Son – Leonel Armendariz, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Emily M. Wesselmann, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Zachary S. Wesselmann, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Madeline R. Wesselmann, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Brandon Hyde, Atlanta, GA

Sister – Marilyn (Larry) Powers, Marissa, IL

Sister – Carol (Mike Castle) Nelson, Moore, OK.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Richard Paul Mueller Died 10/21/2006

Mother – Vera — Mueller Died 1998

Daughter – Jennifer Carol Wesselmann Died 10/27/2017.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

There will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Metro East Animal Shelter.