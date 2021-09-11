Richard ‘Rick’ Ridings, 63, of Greenville, IL., entered eternal rest on September 10, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL. Friends may call Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 4-7:00 pm, at the Assalley-Young Funeral Home, Greenville, IL. Funeral service will be held at Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church, Greenville, IL on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 11:00 am, with the Rev. Willie Huffine, officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Nebo Cemetery. The family suggests memorials, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, be given to the Mt. Nebo Cemetery – 582 Mt. Nebo Avenue, Greenville, IL 62246 and/or the family.

Rick was born December 20, 1957 in Highland, IL to James T. ‘Jim’ and Marilyn F. (Childers) Ridings. He married Barbara Davis in Highland, IL on December 2, 1977.

He is survived by his wife, Barb; children: Adam (Edna Hale) Ridings, Richard ‘Richie’ Ridings, Kayla (Bobby Stief) Ridings, all of Greenville, IL; granddaughter, Hanna Stief, at home; mother, Marilyn F. (Childers) Smith of Greenville, IL; father, Jim (Marjorie) Ridings of Greenville, IL; and brothers, James M. Ridings of Greenville, IL, Tim Ridings of Greenville, IL, Bart Ridings of Morton, IL, Joel, Ridings of Haines City, FL, and Brent Langel of Donnellson, IL.

Rick was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. His granddaughter Hannah was the apple of his eye and he enjoyed playing, doting and spending time with her. He could best be described as mischievous, ornery, caring, and loving. He was passionate about his family, hunting and fishing. He drove for Cassens, Tally Transport, IHC, and also worked at Tomboy Warehouse and the Greenville F.S., as well as being a Moose member in Marion County, Florida, Quail and Upland Game Association, and IFOR.