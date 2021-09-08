Rick J. Taphorn, age 60, of Beckemeyer, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

He was born May 1, 1961 in Breese, a son of the late Leo and Laurene, nee Netemeyer, Taphorn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Hank Kreke and brothers-in-law Cyril Kampwerth and Dave Kreke.

Rick is survived by his wife Michelle, nee Kreke, Taphorn, of Beckemeyer, whom he married on June 25, 1982 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso; children, Whitney (Tony) Rathmann of Germantown and Austin (friend Avery Morgan) Taphorn of Houston, TX; sisters, Judy (Jerry) Korte of Breese, Betsy (Dennis “Fuzzy”) Kampwerth of Beckemeyer, Gerri Stock of Germantown, and Jeanie (Larry) Wessel of Breese; mother-in-law, Dolores “Blondie’, nee Grawe, Kreke of Bartelso; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Ellen (Steve) Huegen of Bartelso, Lynn (Ken) Rehkemper of Trenton, Pam Rakers of Breese, Al Kreke of Davisville, MO, Nita Foster of Bartelso, Mark Kreke of Beckemeyer, Pam Kreke of Breese, Brian (Cheryl) Kreke of Bartelso, and Sharon (Keith) Kellermann of Beckemeyer; granddogs, Carly and Tex; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rick retired as an Internal Investigator from the Illinois Department of Corrections in Centralia where he obtained the rank of Correctional Lieutenant. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer, Beckemeyer Jaycees, and Central Community High School Board. Rick enjoyed golfing, cutting firewood, being in the timber, collecting beer cans, raising his beloved ducks, and especially loved spending time with his family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding. A private interment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Beckemeyer at a later date.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again Friday, September 10, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Jared Burke Foundation or Hunting for Hope and will be received at the funeral home or by mail, Moss Funeral Home 535 N 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.