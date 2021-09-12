Roger Fred Beckmann, age 66, of Hoffman passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Breese on April 20, 1955, the son of Leo B. and Leona (Mueller) Beckmann. He married Trish Dillon in Swansea, Illinois on October 18, 1980 and she survives in Hoffman.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Brad Beckmann of Hoffman; grandchildren Luke and Tessa Beckmann and their mother Cassie Loepker-Beckmann; his “3rd son” Christopher Hollie; God Daughter, Jennifer Carpenter; his siblings: Brenda (Roy) Paulsmeyer, Carol Beckmann all of Hoffman, Steve (Julie) Beckmann of Carlyle, Ralph (Donna) Beckmann of Carlyle, Karl (Doug Black) Beckmann of St. Louis, and Kimberley Beckmann-Beer of Carlyle; mother-in-law: Edna Dillon; sister-in-law Kathleen (Jack) Yaekel; aunts and uncles: Johanna Diekemper, Helen Heiderreich, and Blanche Brueggemann; sister-in-law: Burnette Beckmann and Marilyn Beckmann; special uncle and aunt Alfred (Helen) Beckmann; all of his girls at the Hoffman House and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Beckmann; his mother Leona Beckmann and father Leo Beckmann; and his father-in-law, Thomas Dillon; sister-in-law Rose Clark; niece, Andrea Paulsmeyer; aunts and uncles: Paul (Virginia) Beckmann, Alois (Margie) Beckmann, Dominick Beckmann and Jerry Beckmann; his in-laws: Paul (Theresa) Mueller, Joe (Mary) Mueller, Marcel (Loretta) Mueller, Sister Mary Agnes Mueller ASC, John (Mary) Mueller, Leonard Mueller, Rose (Fred) Kreke and Sister Mary Ann Mueller, ASC.

Roger could do anything and fix anything, he loved to be outdoors fishing, hunting, or spending time at the river. He and his wife Trish are the owners of the Hoffman House Bar and restaurant where they have made many great friends that Roger enjoyed spending time with. He loved his boys but more than that he loved his two grandchildren and daughter-in-law Cassie. He enjoyed his time with family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 5:00 PM on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle. A memorial service will begin at 5:00 PM with Rev. Ted Macon officiating.

The Beckman family strongly encourages that those wishing to pay tribute to Roger do so in the form of memorials made in memory of him to the Hoffman Volunteer Fire Department, as an alternative to flowers, gifts, or other customary remembrances. Memorials will be accepted at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be made to the Beckmann family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.