Ronald Hetzel, of Troy, Illinois died Sunday, September 19, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born June 2, 1943 in Breese, Illinois, and preceded in death by his mother, Bernice Hetzel.

Ron is survived by his son Courtney, of Troy, Illinois, his daughter Stephanie (Josh) Brown of Edwardsville, Illinois, and three grandchildren, Cameron, Shelby, and Mason Brown.

Ron retired from the U.S. Army Aviation Systems Command as a Technical Manual Writer/Editor in 1998. He served in the U.S Army, including a tour in Vietnam in 1968.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 23, 2021 at Nordike Funeral Home in Breese. Interment will follow at St. Dominic / St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of services on Wednesday, September 23, 2021 at Nordike Funeral Home in Breese

Memorials made in memory of Ron are suggested to Vietnam Veterans of America – Clinton County, IL Chapter # 269, and will be received at 150 North Clinton Street, Breese, IL 62230.

Online condolences may be made to the Hetzel family by visiting www.nordikefunralhome.com