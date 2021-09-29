Tyson Michael Geoffray, age 39 of Carlyle, died at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Tyson was born in Breese on September 8, 1982, and graduated from Carlyle High School in 2001. He was frequently seen stocking the shelves at Carlyle Walmart, where he was known as the “Bunny Bread Guy.” When Tyson wasn’t working, he was probably pursuing his passion: demolition derby cars. He loved working on cars, talking about cars, and running in demolition derbies. Tyson made many lifelong friends through the sport he loved. He lived an entertaining and full life, most often with a smile. Tyson never let his limitations in life slow him down.

Mr. Geoffray is survived by his parents – Michael and Connie (nee Carver) Geoffray of Carlyle; two brothers – Kyle and Cory Geoffray, also of Carlyle; his aunts and uncles – Duane and Joyce Wiegmann, Kenny Carver, and Pat Karraker; his cousins – Brandon Karraker and wife Erica, Shelley Karraker, Shannon Karraker, Alicia Henkel and husband Justin, and Travis Wiegmann and wife Ashley. Tyson will also be missed by the many friends he made throughout his life.

A funeral service will be held at Zieren Funeral Home at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 2, 2021, with Fr. George Mauck, officiating. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM, and on Saturday morning from 8:00 – 10:00 AM.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Geoffray may be made to his family’s wishes and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.