Vernon Leo Goodin, of Keyesport, age 90 of Keyesport, died on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Charles, MO. He was born on February 18th, 1931, in Keyesport, IL, to the late Oliver and Ida (Litzenburg) Goodin. Leo married Virginia R. Travis on October 13th, 1950, in Peoria and she preceded him in death on June 29, 1999.

Leo was a road construction laborer for the Laborers Local 100 Union in East St. Louis and was one of the union’s oldest surviving members. He was a member of the union for 73 years. He was an avid fisher and loved to hunt. Vernon was also a dedicated family man and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Mr. Goodin is survived by his children, Burl (Sharon) Goodin, Sheila (Gary) Hemminghaus, Kimberly (Greg) Powell; his grandchildren, Angela (Tim) Buening, Jason (Julie) Goodin, Keith (Melissa) Goodin, Laura (Jay) Rammage, Lisa Jackson, and Bryn Clemens; and his great grandchildren, Ian Buening, Blake Goodin, Ethan Goodin, Landon Goodin, Palmer Goodin, Brandon Jackson, Bailey Jackson, Mallory Rammage, Kacey Rammage, and Maverick Nunamaker.

Preceding in his death include his parents, his wife, and siblings, Burel Goodin, Myrtle (Clem) Hopkins, Sarah (Henry) Hassebrock, and James (Gracie) Goodin.

A Funeral service will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery near Keyesport. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 2:00 – 3:00 PM at Zieren Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Goodin are suggested to the American Cancer Society and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.